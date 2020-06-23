HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 480,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.94. 4,186,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504,916. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.52 and a 200 day moving average of $303.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

