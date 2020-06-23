HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 64,736 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,736 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $56,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.49. The stock had a trading volume of 403,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,889. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $211.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.