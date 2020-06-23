Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilltop Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Continued decent loan demand and increased focus on improving fee income are anticipated to support Hilltop Holdings' profitability in the quarters ahead. Moreover, the company’s capital-deployment actions reflect a strong balance-sheet position. Nevertheless, pressure on margins owing to near-zero interest rates will hamper the top line growth to some extent. Furthermore, steadily mounting operating expenses mainly due to continued investments in franchise are expected to mar the bottom line. Additionally, uncertainty about the performance of the company's Mortgage Origination segment makes us apprehensive.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HTH. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE HTH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.42. 331,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,856. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other Hilltop news, Director W Robert Nichols III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,917,284.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $1,601,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hilltop by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

