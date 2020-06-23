Homeros Price Tops $0.44 (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Homeros has a market cap of $94.63 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00004539 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.01846854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00170623 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00112204 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,956,684 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.