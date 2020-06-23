Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 780 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 755 ($9.61), approximately 962 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.48).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 741.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 837.19.

Get Honeycomb Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.