Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $7.09 on Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Horizen has a market capitalization of $66.28 million and $6.42 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.09 or 0.00073439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DragonEX, Graviex and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00608155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00094137 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,350,762 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.