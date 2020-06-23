HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 462.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 462.08 ($5.88).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered HSBC to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 450 ($5.73) in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.22) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 430 ($5.47) to GBX 390 ($4.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered HSBC to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 570 ($7.25) to GBX 490 ($6.24) in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.15), for a total value of £2,875.50 ($3,659.79). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 44,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £167,832.57 ($213,608.97).

Shares of HSBC stock traded down GBX 10.05 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 381.35 ($4.85). 22,903,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 395.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 493.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.76 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 741 ($9.43).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

