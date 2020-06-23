HTMLCOIN (HTML) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,966.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $8,966.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, C-Patex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.88 or 0.02930212 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00749744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027879 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00260776 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00181823 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

