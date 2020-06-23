Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 281,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

HUN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,598,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.