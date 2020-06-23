Huobi Token Hits Market Cap of $927.00 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $4.26 or 0.00044129 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, LBank, Huobi and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $927.00 million and approximately $86.23 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.34 or 0.05235511 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012604 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,637,531 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, LBank, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

