HYCON Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.94 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. HYCON has a total market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HYCON

HYCON’s total supply is 3,007,079,114 coins and its circulating supply is 2,256,804,591 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

