Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.55. 182,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market cap of $540.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 771,941 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 210,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

