Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.13.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.55. 182,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,051. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $540.56 million, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

