IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Major Shareholder Buys $1,414,018.96 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 98,264 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $1,414,018.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IDYA traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 412,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

