IDEX Price Reaches $0.0349 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $18.12 million and approximately $109,047.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.01844264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00169942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00110778 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,143,593 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

