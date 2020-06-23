iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00006480 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Upbit, HitBTC and Gate.io. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $49.83 million and $1.99 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Liqui, Ethfinex, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

