ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market cap of $500,278.99 and $906,105.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ImageCoin

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

