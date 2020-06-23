Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $43.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,098.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBTX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. 8,034,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,533. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.94. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 27.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

