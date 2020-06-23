Ink (INK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $92,929.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Ink has a total market capitalization of $565,909.46 and $92,929.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.01845232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00170486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00110650 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

