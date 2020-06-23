Ink Protocol (XNK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,967.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $207,273.06 and approximately $1,967.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 85.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, COSS and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.01877823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00170367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00114151 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,287,309 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, Bibox, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

