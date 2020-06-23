INMAX (INX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,495.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. INMAX has a market capitalization of $50,522.47 and approximately $3,495.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX token can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. In the last seven days, INMAX has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.01844264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00169942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00110778 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

