Insider Buying: Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Director Buys 116,810 Shares of Stock

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Director Martin Lambert bought 116,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $72,422.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 991,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,033.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Martin Lambert bought 183,190 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $115,409.70.

Civeo stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 408,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.70. Civeo Corp has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.90 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 33.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Sunday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 16.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 42,495,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001,656 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 29.4% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,562,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,943,384 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,919,000. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,710,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,719,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 1,028,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

