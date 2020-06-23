Insider Buying: CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) (OTCBB:CSBB) Director Acquires 1,120 Shares of Stock

CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) (OTCBB:CSBB) Director Vikki G. Briggs purchased 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00.

The firm has a market cap of $90.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.30. CSB Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) Company Profile

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a range of banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

