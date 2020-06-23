Insider Buying: Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Buys 1,800 Shares of Stock

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,427. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.