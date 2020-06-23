Insider Buying: Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Director Buys 14,112 Shares of Stock

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $166,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. 50,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,458. Escalade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $165.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Escalade by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 564,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Escalade by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 450,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Escalade by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Escalade by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Escalade by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

