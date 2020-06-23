Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) SVP Sells 7,490 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.06 on Monday, reaching $240.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 175.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $243.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,639 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

