Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph P. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $5,017,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,007 shares in the company, valued at $29,403,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRWD stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.02. 8,237,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.27.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $4,713,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.76.

