Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph P. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $5,017,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,007 shares in the company, valued at $29,403,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
CRWD stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.02. 8,237,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.27.
Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.76.
