Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Sells 10,821 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $1,754,516.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,297,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Docusign alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Loren Alhadeff sold 10,579 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $1,470,798.37.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $5,058,480.90.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.30. 5,544,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,421. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -143.85 and a beta of 0.82. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $169.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.