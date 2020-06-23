Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith sold 13,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total value of C$184,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at C$4,309,318.80.

Gregory Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Gregory Smith sold 24,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$312,000.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.58. Equinox Gold Corp has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$13.52.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

