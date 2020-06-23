Insider Selling: Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) CEO Sells 256,783 Shares of Stock

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) CEO Matthew R. Owens sold 256,783 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $84,738.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XOG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,806,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,671. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 144.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOG shares. Stephens cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 183,724 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 280,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

