Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells 7,011 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $25.75. 5,290,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 406.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

