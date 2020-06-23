Insider Selling: One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) insider James M. Reardon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,992.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OSS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 3,721,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,396. One Stop Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that One Stop Systems Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSS shares. UBS Group started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

