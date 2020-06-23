Insider Selling: Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) VP Sells 2,082 Shares of Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $63,480.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $100,120.00.

Shares of PD traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. Pagerduty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Pagerduty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pagerduty by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 141,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. ValuEngine raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

