Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Lior Handelsman sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $31,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,842.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lior Handelsman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Lior Handelsman sold 1,700 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $264,180.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $977,568.90.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $156.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

