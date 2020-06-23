Insider Selling: Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $246,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,259.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Maeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $224,700.00.

NASDAQ SONO traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,042,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,303. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Sonos Inc has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.90 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sonos by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sonos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 9.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 24.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

