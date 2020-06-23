Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells 39,090 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 39,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $919,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,949.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,261 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $112,106.91.

On Friday, June 5th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 11,037 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $306,607.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. 478,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

