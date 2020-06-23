Insider Selling: Xander Resources Inc (CVE:XND) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Xander Resources Inc (CVE:XND) Director Marsha Panar sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,734.56.

Shares of XND traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.30. 414,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $851,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -26.82. Xander Resources Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

