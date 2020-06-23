Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 11,066 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,661,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,881,057.99.

On Monday, April 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $1,674,658.44.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $7.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.27. 11,041,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,113,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day moving average is $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of -1.58. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $254.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.14.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

