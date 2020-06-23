Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.75.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.59. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $64,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

