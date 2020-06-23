INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

ICAGY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. 160,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 52.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

