Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $33.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

ITCI stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. 880,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,845. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $286,761.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,324,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,999,000 after purchasing an additional 197,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after purchasing an additional 527,274 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 121,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 332.5% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,153,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 886,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

