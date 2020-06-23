Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Silversage Advisors

Silversage Advisors cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Silversage Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Silversage Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,565,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.74. 2,112,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,886. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

