Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,044 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $40,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

RPG stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.11. 32,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,953. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.68. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.27 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

