Investors Buy High Volume of Uniqure Call Options (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,500 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,006% compared to the typical daily volume of 226 call options.

Uniqure stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,070. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.29. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. Research analysts predict that Uniqure will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $533,213.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $495,366.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,296,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,127 shares of company stock worth $1,163,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 1,990.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

