Investors Buy Large Volume of Grand Canyon Education Put Options (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,032 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,440% compared to the average daily volume of 67 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.67. 383,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,225. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,728,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 302,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

