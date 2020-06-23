Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on InVitae (NYSE:NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,499 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,106% compared to the average volume of 340 put options.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $343,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 18,665 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $338,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,580 shares of company stock worth $1,547,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in InVitae in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in InVitae by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 434,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,546. InVitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.06.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. InVitae’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

