Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Capitalization Tops $11.45 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and $60,409.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.01845680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170221 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00110595 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,870,248 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

