InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVTA. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. InVitae has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.05. 28,120,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. InVitae has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that InVitae will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $114,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $34,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,580 shares of company stock worth $1,547,142. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. State Street Corp raised its stake in InVitae by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in InVitae by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 5.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after buying an additional 102,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InVitae by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

