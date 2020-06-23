iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 32.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iRobot stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.05. 654,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,034. iRobot has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $73,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,261 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iRobot by 1,269.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in iRobot by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 815,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after buying an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iRobot by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

