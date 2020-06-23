iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,735 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $30,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 431,257 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

